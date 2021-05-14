Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Release Date Announced; Coming November 2021

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the next expansion for the Square Enix MMORPG, will launch on November 23, 2021. However, those who preorder the expansion will have early access four days ahead of launch starting on Friday, November 19. Director and producer Naoki Yoshida led the opening keynote presentation for Final Fantasy Fan Fest 2021 and detailed a slew of information for FFXIV: Endwalker including these launch dates.

There will be four different editions of FFXIV: Endwalker as well--the Collector's Edition, the Collector's Box, the Digital Collector's Edition, and the Standard Edition. As expected, there will be no physical version of the game itself and all editions come with digital download codes. Whichever edition you preorder, you will be able to start playing on the November 19 early access date.

Several details were revealed during the Fan Fest 2021 keynote, including (but not limited to) the new melee DPS job Reaper, the additional zones like Thavnair and Old Sharlayan, parts of the upcoming story dungeons, new mounts, and the next alliance raid series called Myths of the Realm. You can also see all the wild implications for the story of FFXIV Endwalker in the full intro cinematic above.

We'll have more coverage of Final Fantasy Fan Fest 2021 throughout the weekend--stay tuned.