Final Fantasy XI Reboot Officially Canceled

The Final Fantasy XI Reboot that was in joint development with Nexon and Square Enix has been officially cancelled. Originally announced in 2015 and scheduled for a 2016 launch, the reboot would have brought a new version of the PS2 MMORPG Final Fantasy XI to mobile platforms.

As spotted by Gematsu, and confirmed by Japanese-language outlet Gamebiz.jp, the two companies agreed that the game did not meet the quality standards expected by fans of the Final Fantasy series. All staff working on the reboot have been reallocated to other projects.

Though screenshots of the game were revealed in 2016, the project itself was rarely mentioned by both companies in the intervening years, with occasional statements from Nexon or Square Enix confirming that the game was still under development. Back in December 2020, the Korean news network MTN announced in a report that the project had been cancelled in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, Square Enix refused to comment.

In other Final Fantasy remake news, the next-gen upgrade Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will come to PS5 in a few months, which will improve the acclaimed RPG's lighting, textures, and frame-rate.