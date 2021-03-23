Monster Hunter Rise Review In Progress Discord For Sale? Switch DLSS Rumor Xbox Network Last Of Us Show Changes Story Breath Of The Wild Mod In Beta

Final Fantasy XI Reboot Officially Canceled

Nexon and Square Enix have canceled development on the mobile-focused Final Fantasy XI Reboot, which was originally scheduled for a 2016 release date.

By on

Comments

The Final Fantasy XI Reboot that was in joint development with Nexon and Square Enix has been officially cancelled. Originally announced in 2015 and scheduled for a 2016 launch, the reboot would have brought a new version of the PS2 MMORPG Final Fantasy XI to mobile platforms.

As spotted by Gematsu, and confirmed by Japanese-language outlet Gamebiz.jp, the two companies agreed that the game did not meet the quality standards expected by fans of the Final Fantasy series. All staff working on the reboot have been reallocated to other projects.

Though screenshots of the game were revealed in 2016, the project itself was rarely mentioned by both companies in the intervening years, with occasional statements from Nexon or Square Enix confirming that the game was still under development. Back in December 2020, the Korean news network MTN announced in a report that the project had been cancelled in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, Square Enix refused to comment.

In other Final Fantasy remake news, the next-gen upgrade Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will come to PS5 in a few months, which will improve the acclaimed RPG's lighting, textures, and frame-rate.

Click To Unmute
  1. 25 Years Of Resident Evil
  2. Justice League Snyder Cut VS Original: 23 Biggest Changes
  3. Next Mass Effect: What We Want To See
  4. BAFTA Games Awards 2021
  5. Razer & HyperX's Budget $50 Headphones - Which Is Best?
  6. Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals - Official Silent Hill DLC Trailer
  7. Monster Hunter Rise Review In Progress
  8. Atomic Heart - Official Photo Mode Reveal Trailer
  9. MLB The Show 21 - "The Game Has Changed" Gameplay Trailer
  10. Ready or Not - Partnership Announcement Trailer
  11. TEKKEN 7 – Lidia Sobieska Launch Trailer
  12. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – PS5 Extended and Enhanced Features Video

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Final Fantasy VII Remake Video Review

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Final Fantasy XI
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)