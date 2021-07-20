Final Fantasy X Fan Recreates Iconic Locales In HD For 20th Anniversary Video, And It's Pretty Impressive

It's now been 20 years since Final Fantasy X released in Japan, and if you were born before the year 2000, that probably makes you feel pretty old. Well, one fan decided to honor the anniversary by recreating many of the game's most famous locales and scenes in Unreal Engine, and then he made a video showing it off.

In the video description, fan Toby Saunders says they first played FFX on his older brother's PlayStation when they were six years old, and they decided to teach themselves Unreal Engine in summer 2020 as a side project. They ripped some official Final Fantasy models from Final Fantasy Skyrim mods, processing them through Blender. In retrospect, Saunders feels they could have done the entire project in Blender, but they chalk it up as a learning experience.

Final Fantasy X fans will recognize many of the locations that Saunders recreated in the video, such as the Calm Lands, the spring in the Macalania Woods, the beach on Besaid Island where Tidus washes up, and the opening shot of the game. It also features some updated models of several of the game's bosses, as well as the summon Yojimbo, and many others.

Several key members of Final Fantasy X's development team said in a recent interview that a hypothetical Final Fantasy X-3 is not outside of the realm of possibility, and that scenario writer Kazushige Nojima has actually written a plot outline for it. However, they also said that that project couldn't proceed until Final Fantasy VII Remake is done, and that's probably going to be quite a while from now.