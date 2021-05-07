Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier's Closed Beta Begins June 1, Registration Open Now
The beta test for Square Enix's upcoming battle royale will kick off in early June.
Square Enix has announced the dates and times for the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier's closed beta test, but a lot of prospective SOLDIERs may feel left out if they're playing on an iOS device.
The beta test will take place June 1st through June 7th, with sign-ups beginning May 7th . The beta will be available only on the Google Play store in the US and Canada, while Japan will be able to play the beta on both Android and iOS devices. It looks like Apple users will have to wait for either a separate beta or the full game before they're able to enjoy it in the West.
Resident Evil Village - Launch Trailer Why Do We Love Being Chased In Horror Games So Much? Resident Evil Village - Early Hours Livestream Titanfall 2's 2021 Comeback Resident Evil Village Demo: PS4 Pro VS PS5 Side-by-Side Comparison Meowscles In: Toona Trouble - Fortnite Shorts SCARLET NEXUS - Official Cinematic Opening Animation Metro Exodus Enhanced - Uncovered Introducing Wild Weeks - What’s New in Fortnite Epic Vs Apple Explained Game Builder Garage – Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer Biomutant - The Final Preview
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
The announcement came during a two-hour livestream on the official Square Enix Twitch channel. The stream debuted new gameplay via two full matches and revealed a ton of new information about the game, including the use of Materia and the level-up system.
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a multiplayer battle royale game coming to mobile devices later this year. It was revealed back in February alongside Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis--another mobile title following the entire Final Fantasy VII story--and the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.
The second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake has yet to be announced, though the scale of the first means it's likely still quite a way off. Ever Crisis has simplified visuals, but its story is comprehensive. When we say the entire Final Fantasy VII story, that includes the film, the main game, and three spin-off titles.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation