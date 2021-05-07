Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier's Closed Beta Begins June 1, Registration Open Now

Square Enix has announced the dates and times for the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier's closed beta test, but a lot of prospective SOLDIERs may feel left out if they're playing on an iOS device.

The beta test will take place June 1st through June 7th, with sign-ups beginning May 7th here . The beta will be available only on the Google Play store in the US and Canada, while Japan will be able to play the beta on both Android and iOS devices. It looks like Apple users will have to wait for either a separate beta or the full game before they're able to enjoy it in the West.

The announcement came during a two-hour livestream on the official Square Enix Twitch channel. The stream debuted new gameplay via two full matches and revealed a ton of new information about the game, including the use of Materia and the level-up system.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a multiplayer battle royale game coming to mobile devices later this year. It was revealed back in February alongside Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis--another mobile title following the entire Final Fantasy VII story--and the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

The second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake has yet to be announced, though the scale of the first means it's likely still quite a way off. Ever Crisis has simplified visuals, but its story is comprehensive. When we say the entire Final Fantasy VII story, that includes the film, the main game, and three spin-off titles.