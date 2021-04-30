Returnal Tips Guide Prime Day Returnal Review ACNH May Day Maze Nier Replicant Weapons & Endings Roblox Adopt Me

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Livestream Enlisting Recruits On May 7

More info is finally coming for the Final Fantasy VII-themed battle royale.

Final Fantasy VII fans wanting to become The First Soldier are in luck, as Square Enix has announced a livestream for May 7 focusing solely on the upcoming mobile battle royale game.

The livestream for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier--called the "Shinra EPC Private Security Force Orientation"--is set for May 7 at 4 AM Pacific/7 AM Eastern on Square Enix's Twitch channel. Japanese caster Taiga Kishi will host the event, with producer Shoichi Ichikawa and creative director of Final Fantasy VII Tetsuya Nomura also scheduled to appear. The stream will be spoken in Japanese with English commentary over it, according to the official Twitter announcement.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier was first announced in February as part of a trio of Final Fantasy VII-related announcements, joining fellow mobile game Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the PlayStation 5. The First Soldier--set 30 years before the events of Final Fantasy VII--will feature battle royale gameplay with a multiplayer twist, adding spells and Summon Materia to the mix.

Square Enix announced The First Soldier's release window as "2021" but no specific date has been set. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PlayStation 5 is scheduled to release on June 10.

