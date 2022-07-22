Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Holding Its First Official Tournament

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will hold its first official online tournament in North America in August. Starting today until August 4 at 11:59 PM PT, players can register for the tournament to win various rewards, including a piece of the $10,000 cash prize pool. Each team will consist of three players, and the top 50 teams will need to compete in the in-game qualifiers that take place

from August 12 to August 14. The teams who qualify will make it to the Preliminary Round on August 21, and then the remaining teams will face off in the Finals Round on August 27 and 28. The Finals Rounds be broadcasted on Twitch.

All players who register and participate in the in-game qualifiers will receive free participation rewards such as a title, banner, and a character/weapon skin exclusive to the tournament. The tournament winners will have the opportunity to claim the $10,000 cash prize. Here's how much money the top teams can earn:

First Place - $6,000 USD ($2,000 USD per player)

Second Place: $3,000 USD ($1,000 USD per player)

Third Place: $900 USD ($300 USD per player)

MVP: $100 USD

The tournament's finalist will also have the chance to win accessories from Razer, such as Kishi Controller for mobile and an Opus X Wireless Headset. In addition to the Razer gear, the winner will receive "tons" of Shinra Credits.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

