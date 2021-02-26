Final Fantasy VII Remake's Amazing Soundtrack Is Now On Spotify And Apple Music

Final Fantasy VII Remake's excellent soundtrack has been released on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and several other music subscription services, and it's a massive number of tracks to listen to.

At over eight hours in length, the 156-track compilation which consists primarily of arrangements from longtime Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu and new tracks by Masashi Hamauzu and Mitsuto Suzuki, should keep your ears occupied for a while.

It has been a big week for Final Fantasy VII so far. Square Enix revealed that the PS4 remake of the classic RPG series will soon be getting a PS5 upgrade called Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade that adds several next-gen features as well as a new episode of content focused on Yuffie Kisaragi.

Two mobile games set in that game universe are also on the way, in the form of the battle royale Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier and a mobile remake of Final Fantasy VII called Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, which incorporates several spin-offs such as the PSP game Final Fantasy: Crisis Core and the CGI-animated film Final Fantasy: Advent Children into its episodic design.

If you're looking to learn more about how influential the music of Final Fantasy is, then our interview with self-taught composer Alex Moukala is also worth a read. Not only is Moukala making video game music more accessible to mainstream audiences, but he's also adding a touch of funk to these classic tunes.