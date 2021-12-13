Final Fantasy VII Remake PC Requirements Released Ahead Of Launch

Final Fantasy VII Remake is making its way to PC, with the Intergrade version including both the base game and the additional Intermission DLC. It's a visual stunner that might not need as much graphical horsepower behind it according to the official specifications.

Square Enix doesn't make it clear what performance to expect from both its minimum and recommended PC requirements for the game, but at the very least you can rest assured you won't need something cutting-edge to get things running. And Nvidia GTX 780 is over eight years old at this point, while both the Intel Core i5-3330 and AMD FX-8350 are even older.

What you will need is a lot of hard drive space, with Final Fantasy VII Remake commanding a full 100GB on PC regardless of the settings you use. You can expect an SSD to speed up loading times and visual pop-in, too, so only resort to an older HDD if you don't have another choice.

If you want Final Fantasy VII Remake to look as good (or even better) than it does on PS5, you'll need to step up to the recommended requirements which ask for at least an Nvidia GTX 1080, or an equivalent GPU with at least 8GB of VRAM. Note that this only gets you going at 1440p, so you'll need a bit more if you're aiming for 4K.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is out on PC this week, launching exclusively on the Epic Games Store on December 16. It will retail for $70, which might come as a surprise.

Final Fantasy VII Remake PC Requirements

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 100GB

DirectX: DirectX 12 or later

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480

Recommended Requirements (at least 1440p)