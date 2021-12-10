Final Fantasy VII Remake On PC Is More Expensive Than You Might Expect

Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally making its way to PC after enjoying an extended period of exclusivity on both the PS4 and PS5. The wait isn't going to make it any cheaper, however, as the Epic Games Store exclusive is priced higher than most new PC releases.

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade will launch on December 16 on EGS for $70, which is $10 more than pretty much every other AAA release on the platform. It is, however, in-line with pricing changes that some publishers have adopted since the launch of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This same version of the game was also $70 when it launched on PS5 earlier this year, for example. You can see the price for the PC version on the Epic Games Store homepage, as the game's actual store page has yet to be updated

So, in that regard it shouldn't be too surprising, but it might still be a shock if you haven't yet adjusted to the new bar of games pricing. That said, you are getting a lot of Final Fantasy VII to go along with it, with Intergrade included the first part of the Remake that stars Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, Barret, and more, as well as the recently released story DLC, Episode Intermission, which stars Yuffie.

Work on the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake is already underway, with director Tetsuya Nomura confirming as much earlier this year. The sequel is set to have a different atmosphere than the first game, which should come as no surprise to anyone who has already experienced the first part's drastically different ending to the original source material.