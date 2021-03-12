Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Resident Evil Village Livestream Coming March 21

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan has announced a March 21 livestream that focuses on two upcoming PlayStation titles: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Resident Evil Village.

The hour-long presentation is billed as a "talk show that makes you want to play" and goes live at 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET. It's split in half, with producer Yoshinori Kitase leading the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade segment and director Morimasa Sato in charge of the Resident Evil Village chunk. Both developers will be joined by other people, including MCs Hatsune Matsushima and Takuya Nakamura, as well as model and television personality Kayo Sato.

Sony Japan has not specified what will be shown during the "Play! Play! Play!" livestream. It will be available on the company's official YouTube channel once it goes live on March 21.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is an enhanced version of Final Fantasy VII Remake with optimizations like higher frame rates. It stars the kunoichi Yuffie in a new story arc as part of a PlayStation 5-exclusive expansion. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade drops on June 10.

Resident Evil Village is the latest entry in the long-running Resident Evil franchise and serves as a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. It's made a lot of headlines for its tall vampire antagonist Lady Dimitrescu, which the internet continues to thirst for. Resident Evil Village launches on May 7 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.