Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Revealed As Name Of Remake Part 2, Part Of A Trilogy

The sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake was shown as part of Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 anniversary celebration. To end the stream, Square Enix provided our first look at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the official title for what was previously known as Remake Part 2. It's coming next winter on PlayStation 5, and you can watch the debut trailer and check out some screenshots below.

As part of the announcement, Square also noted that this is the second entry in a trilogy, marking our first official understanding of how many parts this new FF7 series will be. In a statement, creative director Tetsuya Nomura said that development of Rebirth has been "progressing rapidly since we adopted a new development structure," and that some development of the third game is already in progress too.

Gallery

Producer Yoshinori Kitase said second installments in trilogies often become fan favorites, and "in the same vein, we are aiming to make Final Fantasy VII Rebirth an even more gripping and memorable experience than Final Fantasy VII Remake."

The trailer explored the cliffhanger left by the first game, with various characters exploring what it means now that fate has seemingly been changed. That includes some big questions, especially surrounding Tifa, who asks very pointedly about her own destiny. We also saw glimpses of Zack, who was teased as a possible inclusion in the first game.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake had been rumored and anticipated for years, even as Square Enix planned to split it into multiple parts. The result was surprising in ways fans may not have expected. The game deviated from the story of the original Final Fantasy 7 in key ways that set it apart. That trend continued with Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, a side-story expansion starring Yuffie that added even more detail to the FF7R lore.

Whereas the first part took place almost exclusively in the mega-city of Midgar, the second part seems likely to strike out on the road, similar to how the original game opened up after its first few hours. Director Tetsuya Nomura commented that the second part will have a "different atmosphere." One open question about the second game has been how it will differ from the original story, after the cliffhanger ending from the first game.

Nomura said that Rebirth is being developed in such a way that you don't need to have played the original version of Final Fantasy VII, nor do you even necessarily need to have played Remake.

"Cloud and his friends embark on a new journey in this game, and I believe that the scenes that they witness after leaving Midgar will give players a fresh, new experience," he said. "I can’t wait to share the intention behind naming the first title, Remake, and the second title, Rebirth. In time, I hope to reveal what the third title will be called, and where this journey will ultimately lead."

Final Fantasy 7 Remake originally released on PS4 in April 2020, with its PS5 upgrade coming more than a year later on PS5, and then later to PC (with a Steam Deck-verified version launching on Steam this week). The winter release date window for Rebirth is a broad one and could mean we'll see it any time between roughly December 2023 and March 2024.