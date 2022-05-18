Final Fantasy VII News Coming In June For 25th Anniversary

Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary news is coming next month, according to Square Enix.

During a stream for the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier mobile battle royale game, director Tetsuya Nomura said that there will be some announcements surrounding Final Fantasy VII in June. This could be a sign that Square Enix could release information about Part 2 of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, as it suggested that the game would be revealed sometime during its anniversary year.

June is also a significant month as it contains showcases and events where E3 traditionally takes place. Summer Game Fest airs on June 9, while the Xbox and Bethesda showcase is on June 12. Though Final Fantasy Remake has not seen an Xbox release, it could be a possibility.

Additionally, Nomura said that he'd like to show the new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI soon, and it could be revealed alongside Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 news as well. Since Final Fantasy XVI is a timed PlayStation 5 exclusive and Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently a PlayStation console exclusive, they could potentially appear on a future State of Play showcase too.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on PlayStation 4 while the enhanced Intergrade version is currently on PlayStation 5 and PC via Epic Games Store.