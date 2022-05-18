Final Fantasy VII News Coming In June For 25th Anniversary

Perhaps part 2 of the remake will be revealed.

By on

Comments

Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary news is coming next month, according to Square Enix.

During a stream for the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier mobile battle royale game, director Tetsuya Nomura said that there will be some announcements surrounding Final Fantasy VII in June. This could be a sign that Square Enix could release information about Part 2 of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, as it suggested that the game would be revealed sometime during its anniversary year.

Click To Unmute
  1. 23 Best Steam Deck Games You Should Play
  2. Arma Reforger Early Access - The Good And Bad
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Footage in Unreal 5 Released & Its Impressive | GameSpot News
  4. Minecraft x Angry Birds DLC – Official Trailer
  5. Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 2
  6. New PlayStation Plus Games Revealed And Classic Games Confirmed So Far | GameSpot News
  7. Hooked on You | Announcement Trailer
  8. Dead by Daylight | Roots of Dread | Official Trailer
  9. Road To Arma 4 Teaser Trailer
  10. Arma Reforger Enfusion Showcase Trailer
  11. SAINTS ROW - Jim Rob's Chop Shop Ad
  12. The Valiant - Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intermission Video Review

June is also a significant month as it contains showcases and events where E3 traditionally takes place. Summer Game Fest airs on June 9, while the Xbox and Bethesda showcase is on June 12. Though Final Fantasy Remake has not seen an Xbox release, it could be a possibility.

Additionally, Nomura said that he'd like to show the new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI soon, and it could be revealed alongside Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 news as well. Since Final Fantasy XVI is a timed PlayStation 5 exclusive and Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently a PlayStation console exclusive, they could potentially appear on a future State of Play showcase too.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on PlayStation 4 while the enhanced Intergrade version is currently on PlayStation 5 and PC via Epic Games Store.

Best Final Fantasy Games, Ranked
See More
George Yang on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)