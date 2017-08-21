Final Fantasy-Themed Pizza Exists, Finally

Final Fantasy and pizza--together at last. As part of a special Domino's promotion, Australian pizza-eaters can order pizza themed around Final Fantasy XIV Online. Really.

Starting today (August 22), Australians can order what's called the Final Fantasy XIV Pizza and Gaming bundle. The $50 package comes with three regular pizzas, garlic bread, and a 1.25-litre drink. Included in the package is a code you can redeem for a chance to win a free copy of Final Fantasy XIV Online - Complete Edition for PS4 or PC. The bundle comes with the base game and the Heavensward and Stormblood expansions.

As for the Final Fantasy-themed pizzas, the first of these is called the Chocobo Chow. It has chicken, pineapple, capsicum, mushrooms, onions, and spring onion. The others are called Moogle's Meatlovers (BBQ meatlovers), Curious Cactuar (Vegorama), Stormblood Supreme (Supreme), and Heavensward Hawaiian (Hawaiian)

You can order these pizzas from the Domino's website right now. Click through the images in the gallery above to get a close look. Currently, it looks like this promo is only available in Australia.

Domino's is no stranger to unique promotions. Last year, to build on the buzz of March Madness, the pizza giant announced shoes that can order pizza.

Earlier this month, Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy XIV crossed 10 million players. The game's latest expansion, Stormblood, launched in June, helping buoy Square Enix's financial report last quarter. Stormblood received an 8/10 from GameSpot.

In other Final Fantasy news, Square Enix announced today that Final Fantasy XV--the newest entry in the core series--is coming to PC in 2018.