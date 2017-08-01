Final Fantasy Tactics Creator's New Game Loses Its Developer

Unsung Story: Tale of the Guardians, the successfully funded Kickstarter game from Final Fantasy Tactics director Yasumi Matsuno, has lost its developer. Playdek announced in a Kickstarter update (via Kotaku) that it's no longer working on the game, with the publisher/developer Little Orbit take over going forward.

"Our involvement is coming to an end," Playdek said. "Effective immediately publisher/developer Little Orbit has taken over all the rights and assets to Unsung Story from Playdek, and is now the project creator. They believe strongly the game can be an amazing Tactics RPG, and they are excited to carry on and bring Matsuno's story to life. They will be bringing you project news from this point on to update everyone on their plans for the game."

Playdek thanked fans for their support, and said it believes Unsung Story "is in good hands" with Little Orbit.

"Though we are sorry that we were unable to complete it for you, we believe the project is in good hands, with people who have the same passion for the game," Playdek said.

In February last year, Playdek gave fans some tough news when the studio said it was putting Unsung Story on the back burner as it focused on other projects instead. At the time, Playdek said it was considering working with an outside studio to get the game made, though the possibility of completely stepping aside as it's done now is new.

Unsung Story successfully raised more than $660,000 from close to 16,000 backers. It is billed as a spiritual successor to Matsuno's line of tactical RPGs, reimagining the genre with "complex and rich game worlds" as well as "inspiring class-based tactics gameplay."

Some of Little Orbit's games include Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends and Adventure Time: Finn & Jake Investigations.