Final Fantasy Tactics Content Is Coming To Brave Exvius

Square Enix is having a month-long celebration for its mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. As a part of the celebration, there'll be special missions, log-in bonuses, and a collaboration with Final Fantasy XIII and Final Fantasy Tactics.

Players who participate and complete the special event will be rewarded with Visiore based on the amount of Visiore they spend. They'll also be eligible for triple the number of Fragments of Thought for all elements for completing the anniversary campaign. Players will also be able to perform ten free summons a day for the next month.

Players will also receive in-game prizes whenever Brave Exvius reaches a specific amount of followers on its social media accounts.

Whenever players log in, they'll receive the Hope (UR) unit and the Alexander's Chosen Vision Card (UR) for free. In addition to unlocking those cards units for free, players can also unlock the new Lightning (UR) and Snow (UR) units, as well as Odin's Chosen (UR) and Shiva's Chosen (UR) Vision Cards.

Those who log in to play from September 29 to November 1 will be rewarded with the Gaffgarion unit and the "Blades of Grass" Vision Card for free. Lastly, Final Fantasy Tactics content, such as the Scion of House Beoulve Red Chocobo and characters like Ramza, Orlandeau, Delita, and more, will be unlockable in-game.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

