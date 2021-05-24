Final Fantasy Spin-Off By Team Ninja Reportedly To Be Revealed At E3 2021

It seems developer Team Ninja will announce a new Final Fantasy-based action-RPG similar to Nioh and the Souls franchise during this year's E3. This comes as rumors sprouted across internet forums like Reddit and Resetera.

Citing anonymous sources, Fanbyte reports that the game may be called "Final Fantasy Origin" and is said to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive with a PC release to follow sometime later. Fanbyte also noted that the action-RPG will be "one of Square Enix's tentpoles" during its upcoming E3 presentation, which has not yet been announced.

Other bits of information about the game include its setting, which may take place either somewhere in or adjacent to the original 1987 Final Fantasy on the NES.

There's also said to be a demo planned for this "Final Fantasy Origin" action-RPG. According to Fanbyte, whose sources have corroborated the rumors, an alpha demo called "Stranger in Paradise" may launch this summer (on unspecified platforms) similar to that of Nioh's technical alphas.

Lastly, though it allegedly fits snuggly into the Souls genre, the game is said to be "more accessible" to a wider array of gamers. Fanbyte's sources also said that the game is largely developed by the team behind Dissidia NT, the latest entry in the Final Fantasy fighting game series that dropped in 2018.

Of course, nothing is set in stone, and neither Square Enix nor Team Ninja have publicly announced any new Final Fantasy-related action-RPG yet. Things are still subject to change ahead of this year's digital E3 showcase.

E3 2021 runs from June 12-15, and GameSpot is one of the media outlets partnering with the organization to deliver live coverage of the event. (We've also brought back our Play For All charity event to raise money for AbleGamers.) The list of this year's E3 participants has been revealed and it includes the usual attending studios from Nintendo to Square Enix to Xbox. Registration for E3 2021 starts on June 3.