Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, And More Discounted In New Switch eShop Sale
Nearly 50 Square Enix games are discounted on the Switch eShop, including Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more.
Dozens of Square Enix games are now discounted on the Switch eShop, including a bunch of Final Fantasy titles, several classic Dragon Quest games, Life is Strange: True Colors, and more. The entire sale is filled with popular RPGs, along with a few HD remakes to bring old games back to life on your Switch.
If you’re looking for a good remake or remaster, consider checking out Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD. The two-game bundle is seeing a $25 price cut, and it offers enhanced graphics, reworked audio, and more than 100 hours of gameplay. You’ll also find Final Fantasy VIII Remastered on sale for just $10, down from $20.
Kingdom Hearts fans, meanwhile, can check out price cuts on the cloud versions of Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix. With Kingdom Hearts 4 teased earlier this year, now is a great time to catch up on the action. Admittedly, these cloud versions are still expensive with the discount, and performance varies depending on your wireless connection.
Rounding out the sale you’ll find the original Dragon Quest for just three bucks, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered for $12, and Life is Strange: True Colors down to $40. Nearly fifty games are included in the savings, but we’ve highlighted some of the best deals below.
Best deals on Switch eShop
- Collection of Mana -- $20 ($
40)
- Dragon Quest -- $3 ($
5)
- Final Fantasy VII -- $8 ($
16)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered -- $10 ($
20)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster -- $25 ($
50)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered -- $12 ($
30)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version -- $35 ($
50)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMix Cloud Version -- $28 ($
40)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory -- $30 ($
60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors -- $40 ($
60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version -- $30 ($
60)
- NEO: The World Ends With You -- $30 ($
60)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered -- $18 ($
25)
- Star Ocean First Departure R -- $8 ($
21)
- The Turing Test -- $3 ($
20)
- Trials of Mana -- $25 ($
50)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation