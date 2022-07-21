Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, And More Discounted In New Switch eShop Sale

Dozens of Square Enix games are now discounted on the Switch eShop, including a bunch of Final Fantasy titles, several classic Dragon Quest games, Life is Strange: True Colors, and more. The entire sale is filled with popular RPGs, along with a few HD remakes to bring old games back to life on your Switch.

If you’re looking for a good remake or remaster, consider checking out Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD. The two-game bundle is seeing a $25 price cut, and it offers enhanced graphics, reworked audio, and more than 100 hours of gameplay. You’ll also find Final Fantasy VIII Remastered on sale for just $10, down from $20.

Kingdom Hearts fans, meanwhile, can check out price cuts on the cloud versions of Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix. With Kingdom Hearts 4 teased earlier this year, now is a great time to catch up on the action. Admittedly, these cloud versions are still expensive with the discount, and performance varies depending on your wireless connection.

Rounding out the sale you’ll find the original Dragon Quest for just three bucks, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered for $12, and Life is Strange: True Colors down to $40. Nearly fifty games are included in the savings, but we’ve highlighted some of the best deals below.

Best deals on Switch eShop