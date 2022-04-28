Final Fantasy Games Are On Sale For Cheap On The Switch eShop

Dozens of Square Enix games are on sale on the Switch eShop right now, giving players an excellent opportunity to snag some of the best RPGs and action games you can play on Nintendo Switch at discounted prices. The promotion includes plenty of deals on some of Square Enix's most iconic franchises, including Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Mana.

For Final Fantasy fans looking to complete their collection, the mainline games available on Switch are all 50% off, including:

Several Final Fantasy spin-offs are also on sale for cheap prices, including World of Final Fantasy Maxima, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered, and Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy. If you’re new to Final Fantasy and don’t know where to start, check our rankings of the entire mainline Final Fantasy series for our suggestions on which games to play first.

The eShop sale has a lot more on offer than just Final Fantasy. Games from several other classic Square-Enix franchises like Dragon Quest Builders 2 for $30, Trials of Mana for $25, and SaGa Frontier Remastered .

We'd also recommend NEO: The World Ends with You, which is on sale for $30 ( $60 )--a great price for this long-awaited follow-up to one of the Nintendo DS’s best RPGs. And if you're looking for some unique RPGs, check out Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden for $24 and Dungeon Encounters for $19.49. Voice of Cards is a card-based RPG from Nier creator Yoko Taro. Meanwhile, Dungeon Encounters is an engrossing minimalist dungeon RPG made by Final Fantasy veterans Hiroyuki Ito, Hiroaki Kato, Ryoma Ito, and Nobuo Uematsu.

Square Enix's Golden Week sale runs until May 11. If you're looking for more Nintendo Switch game deals, Capcom also has a Golden Week sale that includes deals on Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and more popular franchises.