Final Fantasy Fighting Game Beta Dated, New Character Announced

Last month, Square Enix announced that it will hold a closed beta for its upcoming Final Fantasy fighting game, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. Today, the publisher announced more details regarding the online test, including when it will begin.

From August 25 until September 3, select players will be able to try out the arcade fighter early. Registration is currently going on now, and those who'd like to sign up for a chance to participate have until August 20 to do so. However, as is the case with most closed betas, not everyone who registers will be chosen. North and Latin American players can sign up for the beta here, while those in PAL regions can register at this site.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is the third installment in the spinoff series, which began on PSP back in 2009. The game features a roster of heroes and villains taken from throughout the Final Fantasy series' 30-year history, including Cloud, Lightning, Kefka, and many others. Today, Square Enix announced one more character who'll appear in the game: the Blitzball legend Jecht from Final Fantasy X. However, the publisher confirmed that Jecht will not be one of the characters available to use during the game's closed beta.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT launches exclusively for PlayStation 4 in early 2018. The title is a home console port of the Japanese arcade game that released in 2015. It features a three-on-three battle system, over 20 playable characters, and a number of iconic Final Fantasy Summons that can be called in during battle.