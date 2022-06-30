Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Celebrates Its 6th Anniversary With Massive Rewards

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is kicking off its sixth anniversary with a number of substantial rewards. Players logging into the mobile RPG between now and August 24 can grab the Producer's Present, which rewards them with 12,000 Lapis--the in-game currency--a Master's Crown, NV Guaranteed 10+1 Summon Tickets, a 6th Anniversary Emblem, and more.

For newcomers, now is also a great time to start the game and start building up a roster of units. As a gacha title, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius regularly adds new units and July will have a weekly opportunity to randomly acquire 60 new units.

Consisting of Final Fantasy crossover characters and original creations, the rarity of these units ranges from regular cannon fodder up to the much rarer and more powerful Neo Vision characters. This particular giveaway will run for eight weeks, giving players the chance to acquire 480 units in total.

The celebration will see two new NV units debut, Wylk from the Fundamental Forces and Paladin Sylvie, and the drop rate for the popular Storm Seeker Esther has been increased. Esther's abilities have also been updated and she now has an improved limit burst with morale-based damage that will come in handy during Clash of Wills events. You can see more details on these characters on the Brave Exvius website.

Other giveaways in the anniversary event include a number of daily login bonuses, NV Unit select tickets, anniversary Player's Voice summons, and more ticket summons.

One of the highlights of the event are three new Vision cards which have been designed by Square Enix illustrators Rubi Asami, Toshitaka Matsuda, and Yukihiro Kajimoto. There's also a new story event to try out, which will offer exclusive equipment such as the powerful Two-Handed Dragonscale Mace, all recipes to craft the Dragontouched Cloak++, and the Eye of the Dragon special ability.

If you're interested in trying out Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, the free-to-play RPG is available through the App Store, Google Play and the Amazon App Store. Beyond its ongoing story and the chance to create an all-star team of Final Fantasy characters, the Gumi-developed game has also featured crossovers with other game franchises such as Just Cause, Nier, and Dragon Quest.