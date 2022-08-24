Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier Variant Mode Lets You Play As Bahamut And Sephiroth

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is heading toward its fourth season, but before we get there, the game has added a new limited-time format: Variant Mode, which gives players the ability to play as two of the franchise's most famous faces: Bahamut and Sephiroth.

Variant Mode pits nine players controlling the standard Soldier recruits from the battle royale against three "variants" in an asymmetrical battle mode. The recruits must attack two specific objectives on the map in order to win, while the Variants must protect them for the full 15-minute match.

Variants possess the ability to transform into various enemies from FF7, including the Bomb, Cactuar, Slug-Ray, and the aforementioned Bahamut and Sephiroth. Players will respawn after being defeated, and the Variant team can choose a new transformation before respawning.

The Variant Mode for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is available now until Season 4 begins on August 31. A brief teaser for Season 4 was also released, while a livestream showcasing changes coming in the new season was set for August 25 at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is a battle royale set in the Final Fantasy VII Remake universe, where up to 75 players battle with weapons and Materia taken from the game. It is available for free on iOS and Android devices.