Final Fantasy 7 Remake Undergoes A Big Development Change

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake is moving forward, but under a new development setup of sorts. Gematsu reports that the publisher said recently during a livestream event that the project is now being made internally at Square Enix instead of with the support of external help.

Additionally, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII main programmer Haoki Hamguchi is now leading development on Final Fantasy VII Remake for Square Enix.

"I've taken charge on the development side for Final Fantasy VII Remake," Hamaguchi said during a livestream for Mobius Final Fantasy, for which he is the project lead. "As for the whole story, (it's a sensitive topic, but) until now, development was moving forward with external cooperation, but the company has decided to shift to an internal setup, including mass production and quality, because we want to control everything, including quality, on a stable schedule. (I won't be leaving Mobius Final Fantasy.)"

Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to PlayStation 4, though a release date has not been announced. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

In other news, some new art for the Final Fantasy VII Remake was released recently as part of the Final Fantasy 30-year anniversary event. The game is not coming soon, as Square Enix has told fans not to expect it until 2018 at the soonest.

