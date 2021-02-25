Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 Free Upgrade Coming In June; Yuffie Stars In New Story Content

State of Play came through with the reveal of new content for Final Fantasy 7 Remake. This includes new story content to introduce Yuffie and new character Sonon in what's called Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade. PS5 owners will also get visual and performance improvements like better textures, visual effects, and 60fps gameplay. A few other features will be added to the game as well. The update and story content launch on June 10.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade

In a surprise reveal, the original Final Fantasy 7 character Yuffie will be making her Remake debut in new story content called Intergrade. She arrives in Midgar and teams up with another character named Sonon. They seem to have a close relationship and will be in a party together as you play through brand-new scenarios within Midgar.

PS5 Upgrade Details

All owners of FF7 Remake and a PlayStation 5 will be able to access the upgraded version of the game for free. However, the Yuffie episode will be a separate purchase, though pricing has not been confirmed. Alternatively, it's included in the $70 standard edition of FF7 Remake Intergrade on PS5.

The PS5 version of the game will include improved textures, higher frame rates, faster load times, and better visual effects. You'll have two options: graphics optimization for 4K resolution and performance optimization that targets 60fps.

Deal: FF7 Remake $30 (was $60) | Includes free PS5 upgrade See at Amazon

Other features will also be coming to FF7 Remake, including a photo mode, quality of life changes, and a new difficulty setting to let you focus on issuing commands without worrying about the real-time action, if you wish.

Following the State of Play where Intergrade was revealed, Square Enix confirmed two new mobile FF7 games: Ever Crisis and The First Soldier.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.