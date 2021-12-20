Game Of The Year Halo Infinite Skull Locations Destiny Is Salty GTA The Contract PS5 Restock Xbox Series X Restock
Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS Plus Copies Get Free PS5 Upgrade This Week

Add some next-gen shine to that copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake that you got back in March, as the PS5 upgrade will be freely available later this week.

Back in March, PS Plus subscribers had an opportunity to download a free copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake's PS4 edition, but upgrading to the enhanced PS5 version would cost extra. As of this Wednesday, that fee is being waived as the upgrade will be available for free.

Previously, this free upgrade was only available for those people who had purchased the game, but PlayStation Plus owners of it can now add some razzle-dazzle to their version on Sony's newest console.

The Intergrade expansion, which stars Materia-hunter Yuffie in her own dedicated episode, will still need to be purchased separately, but Sony has discounted the price of that DLC by 25% for a limited time.

In case you missed it, the Final Fantasy VII Remake upgrade adds new lighting effects, fog effects, the option to choose between a 4K graphics mode or a 60fps performance mode, and a new photo mode. Final Fantasy VII Remake has also just arrived on PC via the Epic Games Store, with both the base game and Intergrade DLC included. Depending on where you are in the world, the cost might be a bit too high as the Epic Games Store exclusive is priced higher than most new PC releases.

If you have some cash to spare though, here's a look at the PC requirements for Final Fantasy VII Remake. As for December's PS Plus offerings, you can grab Godfall: Challenger Edition on PS4 and PS5, as well as Mortal Shell on PS4. and Lego DC Super Villains also on PS4.

