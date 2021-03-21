Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Video Shows Off Big PS5 Improvements

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be coming to PS5 in just a few months, and Square Enix has released a new, expanded version of its previous announcement video showing off the visual enhancements as well as the new features like a customizable photo mode.

The biggest immediate improvement you can see is the lighting, which adds a sense of life to scenes that--while still impressive on PS4--didn’t give characters’ faces or the environment the same subtle shadows. It also allows you to better see the details on the models, such as Barret’s forehead wrinkles. When walking in the slums of Midgar, the light seems to leak through from a space in the metal structure above, making the world beyond seem much more inviting.

Textures have received a makeover that also benefits from the lighting, but beyond that, they also show much more detail. It was an area the original PS4 game could sometimes fall flat--literally--with main characters’ super-detailed models standing next to pretty primitive walls and doors.

Depending on your display and the gameplay experience you want, you can choose between a few different optimization modes, too. These include a performance mode for 60fps action, as well as a graphics mode that prioritizes 4K resolution. With a photo mode includes that can be customized to take the ideal action shot, we suspect players will be sharing some very impressive pictures online.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade launches for PS5 on June 10, and it’s a free digital upgrade for those who own the PS4 version, though not those who claimed it on PS Plus. The new Yuffie-centric episode also gives those who already beat the game a reason to play it again. You can preorder the game now, including its deluxe edition for bonus content. Another Final Fantasy 7 game, called Ever Crisis, is also coming to mobile devices and retells the entire saga, while The First Soldier is a battle royale game. Yes, really.