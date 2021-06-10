Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Is Out On PS5, But Transferring Saves Is A Little Weird

Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 upgrade and Intergrade DLC are now available, the latter of which is exclusively available on PS5. The free PS5 upgrade is only available for people who purchase the PS4 game: anyone who claimed Final Fantasy VII Remake as part of PS Plus will need to purchase the game to get the PS5 version.

For players looking to claim the PS5 upgrade, you will need to go to the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake on the PlayStation Store and look for the PS5 upgrade. Those who own the game digitally or physically can claim the free upgrade, but disc owners can only get the upgrade if they have the standard version of the PS5 and not the digital-only PS5.

In order to transfer your save from the PS4 version to the PS5 version, you will need to have Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PS4 installed with the latest patch. In the menu of the PS4 version, select the option to transfer your save, pick which save to transfer, and upload it. After that, you can download the save in the PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which will unlock any Trophies you earned in the PS4 version. This process is similar to other PS4 to PS5 upgrades we've seen before, like Marvel's Avengers and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Anyone getting the free upgrade for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will need to purchase the Yuffie DLC Intermission for $20 USD, although there have been reports of the DLC not appearing for some people or appearing as the Chinese/Korean version (although it is apparently in English), so be wary of what you are purchasing. Players who don't already own Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 and want to get in on the PS5 version can purchase Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for $70 which includes the Yuffie DLC.

The Intermission DLC takes place during the events of the main game, with Yuffie exploring different parts of Midgard. The DLC features newly remastered tracks and a reworked version of the tower defense mode Fort Condor from the original game.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Item Pack is also now available for free to everyone on PS4 and PS5. The pack features some extra accessories plus the Carbuncle, Chocobo Chick, and Cactuar Materias. This pack was originally only obtained via Butterfinger candy bars, although some of it was already released to everyone.