Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Is $30 For Prime Day

Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade, the enhanced PS5 version of the highly-acclaimed RPG remake, is going for a great price for Amazon Prime Day. The standard PS5 version is now available for $30, which is the lowest price we've seen for the Intergrade version.

If you'd rather go for the PS4 version, that one is on sale too, for just $25. But that version doesn't include the Intergrade content, including the new Intermission story chapter.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a complete overhaul of the classic 1997 RPG, with a story that focuses more closely on a small core cast and takes the plot in new directions. The Intergrade version includes visual enhancements that take advantage of the PS5's hardware muscle, while the Intermission episode stars Yuffie and takes place concurrently to the main story events. It also introduces some characters pulled from deep in FF7 lore, which could suggest some direction for the future of the FF7 trilogy.

Square Enix recently announced that the second part will be called Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, with a third game yet to be named. Until it unveiled Rebirth, the company had not yet confirmed how many games would be part of the FF7 remake project. The company also has various other Final Fantasy 7 projects in development, including a remake of Crisis Core and the mobile game FF7 Ever Crisis.

For more on Amazon Prime Day, be sure to check out all of our coverage of Prime Day deals., including the best PlayStation deals and deals on the best TVs to play all those games.