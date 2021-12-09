Final Fantasy 7 Remake Comes To PC Next Week

If you're not a PlayStation owner but have been itching to play the excellent Final Fantasy VII Remake, good news: Square Enix's masterpiece is about to hit PC. FF7 Remake and its DLC expansion, Intergrade, will hit the Epic Games Store on December 16, according to an announcement at the 2021 Game Awards.

The Game Awards announcement also came with a new trailer. PC players will get access to the Intergrade version of FF7 Remake, which expands the game with new chapters featuring FF7 secret character Yuffie, as well as graphical improvements. What we don't know at this point is what the PC version will cost.

In our review update for FF7 Remake Intergrade, we wrote that while the upgrade has some minor issues, it's mostly a stunner. "On the whole, the PS5 upgrade for Final Fantasy 7 Remake elevates an already phenomenal, beautiful game, making it easier to play and more beautiful to behold. If you've been holding back on checking out FF7R up to now, the PS5 version is the superior way to experience it--and you absolutely should."