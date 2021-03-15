Final Fantasy 7 Remake Art Book Coming December 7

Square Enix will be releasing a hardcover art book centered around the recent Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The Final Fantasy VII Remake: Material Ultimania will cost $40 when it releases through the Square Enix store on December 7.

According to the announcement, the Material Ultimania is a large-format hardcover with art and visual references. The company shared a cover image as well, which it notes isn't final.

This follows just after the company announced Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, an enhanced PS5 port of last year's game. Intergrade will feature a 4K Graphics Mode and 60fps Performance Mode, new lighting and fog effects, and a photo mode. You can also carry over your previous save data. The upgrade will be free for all existing PS4 owners.

In addition to the upgrade, Intergrade will also feature a new DLC episode starring Yuffie as a standalong purchase. That episode will feature Yuffie and her protoge Sonon infiltrating Shinra in search of a special materia. Pricing and a release date has not been announced for the new episode.