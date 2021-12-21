Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster Delayed To February 2022

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster has been delayed to 2022, and will launch on iOS, Android, and PC via Steam in February--as if that month wasn't already busy enough.

The last in a series of re-releases that began launching on July 28 with the launch of the early Final Fantasy games on mobile platforms and Steam, Square Enix says that the lengthy gap is due to a need to add some extra polish to the final product.

"In order to bring you the best experience possible, we're giving ourselves the necessary time to apply final polish while finishing development on the game," Square Enix said in a statement. To make up for the delay, the company is adding remixed versions of themes from the Final Fantasy VI soundtrack and extra wallpapers to preorders. Like the other pixel remasters released so far, Final Fantasy VI will feature quality-of-life updates, new music, and updated pixel art.

An update on the Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster.

For more information, including details on the additional pre-purchase items, please read: https://t.co/V5ebtbbRcg pic.twitter.com/48dg9lZGGB — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) December 21, 2021

While the Final Fantasy remasters were a solid effort, fans weren't too happy with the ugly font chosen for the game's dialogue and menus, which eventually led to Twitter user Patera Quetzal creating a more stylistically-appropriate font inspired by Earthbound.

You'll eventually be able to grab all six games in one complete bundle next year on PC and mobile, but there's currently no news on whether the remasters will make their way to consoles. Square has said it's possible if enough people request it.