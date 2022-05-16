The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary Uniqlo Merch Now Available, XIV Shirt Already Sold Out

FF fans move fast.

By on

Comments

Final Fantasy's Uniqlo collection celebrating the franchise's 35th anniversary was released today--and a lot of products are already sold out. The collection features a limited-edition graphic tee for every game in the FF series, from FFI to the unreleased FFXVI. Each shirt retails for $20.

As of writing this, FFI, FFII, FFIII, FFIV, FFXIV, and FXII are currently sold out online in the US. However, it appears Uniqlo is restocking in limited sizes periodically, so make sure to check those shirts later if you really want one.

Click To Unmute
  1. Toughest Game Achievements That Aren't Worth The Stress
  2. Introducing The All-New PlayStation Plus | PS5 & PS4 Games
  3. BOTW's Most Anime Combat Of 2022 Explained
  4. Sword Master Reacts to MORE Elden Ring Weapons
  5. Alleged Silent Hill Screenshot Leak Explained | GameSpot News
  6. "We're Machine Gun Heavy" - Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Squad’s Guns
  7. Fall Guys Free for All Trailer
  8. Apex Legends Mobile: Gameplay Launch Trailer
  9. The Chant - Teaser Trailer
  10. The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle - History of the Systres
  11. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe Pack - Jenny, Hugh and Rocko Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  12. Legends of Runeterra - New Champion Reveal | Jhin

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Video Review

Here are the in-stock T-shirts and what sizes they're currently available in:

  • FFV -- $20 (S, M)
  • FFVI -- $20 (XXS - M)
  • FFVII -- $20 (XXS - M)
  • FFVIII -- $20 (XXS - M, XXL, 3XL)
  • FFIX -- $20 (XXS - M, XXL, 3XL)
  • FFX -- $20 (XXS - L)
  • FFXI -- $20 (XXS, XS, XXL, 3XL)
  • FFXIII -- $20 (XXL, 3XL)
  • FFXV -- $20 (XS - L)
  • FFXVI -- $20 (XS - M)
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5 Gallery image 6 Gallery image 7 Gallery image 8 Gallery image 9 Gallery image 10 Gallery image 11 Gallery image 12 Gallery image 13 Gallery image 14 Gallery image 15
All the shirts available in the Uniqlo x Final Fantasy 35th anniversary collab

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Final Fantasy XIV Online: A Realm Reborn
PlayStation 5
Final Fantasy X
Final Fantasy XI
Final Fantasy XII
Final Fantasy XIII
Final Fantasy XV
PC
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)