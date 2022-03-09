Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary Site Teases New Projects

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy, a brand-new website has launched which seems to be teasing details about unannounced projects.

When arriving on the website, a piece of anniversary artwork is front and center featuring the Warrior of Light, while the iconic main theme song is played in the background. On the main page, a message simply states that the first Final Fantasy title was released on December 18, 1987, with 2022 marking the 35th anniversary of the series, while also teasing something new for fans.

"In this 35th anniversary year, we will be bringing you many exciting new ways to enjoy the worlds of Final Fantasy. Please look forward to what Final Fantasy has in store," the message reads.

Additionally, there's a special message from Final Fantasy 7 Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase, while the anniversary dates for Final Fantasy 5, Final Fantasy 7, and Final Fantasy 11, accompany the message. Final Fantasy 5 will be celebrating its 30th anniversary, Final Fantasy 7 its 25th, and Final Fantasy 11 its 20th.

Kitase hinted at the reason why these games and their anniversaries are there, saying, "Every year a number of titles celebrate their anniversaries, but if you think about it so many from one series lining up in such a way is pretty unusual."

The producer went on to thank fans for the "passionate support" and confirmed that the new website will "support new releases, sharing info on upcoming titles and merchandise. I hope you're excited for what's on the way for Final Fantasy!" The website already features two Square Enix titles, including Chocobo GP--set to release on March 10--and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which is scheduled for a March 15 launch.

Today, a new State of Play is set to air and will be focused on sharing news about PS4 and PS5 games from Japanese publishers. There is speculation that Sony is gearing up to finally reveal new information about the Final Fantasy 7 Remake sequel, along with news about Final Fantasy 16.