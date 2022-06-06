Final Fantasy 16's Lead Developers Include Devil May Cry And Dragon Quest Heavyweight Talent

Square Enix has recruited some of the best game development talents from around the world to help bring Final Fantasy 16 to life.

By on

Comments

Final Fantasy XVI includes a number of industry veterans in its team, as Square Enix has recruited talent from inside and outside of the publisher to lead development on the next chapter of the long-running RPG series.

Naoki Yoshida, who is often credited for helping to turn Final Fantasy XIV Online into the successful MMO that it is today, is credited as the producer on this Final Fantasy, while Final Fantasy V and The Last Remnant's Hiroshi Takai is credited as the main director.

Click To Unmute
  1. "This Is The Only Rifle In The World!" - Firearms Expert Reacts To Sniper Elite 5’s Guns
  2. The Box That Broke Baldur's Gate 3
  3. Fortnite Vibin' Chapter 3 Season 3 Gameplay
  4. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Gameplay Trailer
  5. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Official Cinematic Trailer
  6. Fortnite Collision Asteroid Mini Game Gameplay
  7. Fortnite Collision Chapter 3 Season 2 Event Gameplay
  8. Netflix Geeked Week - Day 3 Livestream | Animation Showcase, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  9. Netflix Geeked Week - Day 2 Livestream | Film Showcase, The Gray Man & The School for Good & Evil
  10. Netflix Geeked Week - Day 1 Livestream | Series Showcase, The Sandman & The Umbrella Academy
  11. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet | Everything We Know So Far
  12. Resident Evil 4 Remake & Village May Be Connected | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Final Fantasy XVI Gameplay Trailer | Sony State of Play June 2022

Hiroshi Minagawa, who has a long history with several Final Fantasy games, is Final Fantasy XVI's art director and is joined by fellow series veteran Kazuya Takahashi in the character design department. One of the big names on the list that Square Enix tweeted out is Ryota Suzuki, who serves as the combat director on Final Fantasy XVI.

Suzuki worked on Dragon's Dogma, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, and on Devil May Cry 5, and that influence can clearly be seen in the new action-packed gameplay trailer for Final Fantasy XVI that debuted during last week's PlayStation State of Play event.

Music also plays a vital part in any Final Fantasy game, and for this project Final Fantasy XIV and Nanashi no Game series composer Masayoshi Soken has been tapped to bring the soundtrack to life. Final Fantasy XVI will be releasing Summer 2023, exclusively on PS5, and you can read up on everything else that we know about the game in GameSpot's Final Fantasy XVI breakdown.

Best Final Fantasy Games, Ranked
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 5
Final Fantasy XVI
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)