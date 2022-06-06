Final Fantasy 16's Lead Developers Include Devil May Cry And Dragon Quest Heavyweight Talent

Final Fantasy XVI includes a number of industry veterans in its team, as Square Enix has recruited talent from inside and outside of the publisher to lead development on the next chapter of the long-running RPG series.

Naoki Yoshida, who is often credited for helping to turn Final Fantasy XIV Online into the successful MMO that it is today, is credited as the producer on this Final Fantasy, while Final Fantasy V and The Last Remnant's Hiroshi Takai is credited as the main director.

Hiroshi Minagawa, who has a long history with several Final Fantasy games, is Final Fantasy XVI's art director and is joined by fellow series veteran Kazuya Takahashi in the character design department. One of the big names on the list that Square Enix tweeted out is Ryota Suzuki, who serves as the combat director on Final Fantasy XVI.

Suzuki worked on Dragon's Dogma, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, and on Devil May Cry 5, and that influence can clearly be seen in the new action-packed gameplay trailer for Final Fantasy XVI that debuted during last week's PlayStation State of Play event.

Music also plays a vital part in any Final Fantasy game, and for this project Final Fantasy XIV and Nanashi no Game series composer Masayoshi Soken has been tapped to bring the soundtrack to life. Final Fantasy XVI will be releasing Summer 2023, exclusively on PS5, and you can read up on everything else that we know about the game in GameSpot's Final Fantasy XVI breakdown.