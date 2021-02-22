Final Fantasy 16 Will Be More Action-Oriented But Not At The Expense Of Its Story

Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida appeared this week on the Tokyo FM radio show One Morning, where he briefly talked about the development of the upcoming game. Much like Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy VII Remake, the latest chapter in Square Enix's long-running RPG series will be more "action-oriented," but not at the expense of its story.

"Final Fantasy XVI is quite action-oriented. It's a Final Fantasy featuring story and action," Yoshida said during the radio show as translated by Gematsu. "We really want players to enjoy the story, so we're preparing a mode for players who want to focus on story. Since we have quite the substantial support actions, we're of course preparing something easy to operate and smooth to play."

As for the actual storyline, Yoshida hinted at a tale of hardship that adults could relate to, as he felt that certain challenges could only be understood by an older generation that had experienced "the good and bad of reality."

"I'm from the generation that has been playing the Final Fantasy series from the first game in real-time. I'm almost in my 50s," Yoshida said. "I believe there are certain hardships that are experienced when becoming an adult, so I want to make the main theme of this game something that those who grew up playing Final Fantasy and understand reality can still enjoy, get something out of, and think about."

Development on Final Fantasy XVI appears to be going smoothly, as its reveal at last year's PlayStation 5 showcase had plenty of gameplay footage to show off. In a new recruitment page for Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix mentioned that basic development and scenario production had already wrapped up, with the team seeking new recruits to work on specific set-pieces using large-scale resources.

Final Fantasy XVI will once again launch exclusively on PS5 thanks to a timed-exclusivity deal between Sony and Square Enix. A PC release was briefly listed during the reveal trailer but it was removed shortly after.