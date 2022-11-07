Final Fantasy 16 Will Be A PS5 Exclusive For Only Six Months

A blink-and-you'll-miss-it commercial for PlayStation has revealed an interesting piece of information regarding an upcoming high-profile release: Final Fantasy XVI will be a PlayStation exclusive for just six months.

The information is displayed on-screen at the 14-second mark of the video, which also shows a brief standoff between Eikons Ifrit and Phoenix. The line reads "Final Fantasy XVI anticipated Summer 2023. PS5 exclusive for six months."

While it was previously known that Final Fantasy XVI would be a PlayStation console exclusive, the length of time in which that exclusivity would last was not confirmed. This timeframe pales in comparison to another upcoming Square Enix release, Forspoken, which launches January 24 and will be a PlayStation console exclusive for two years, specifically until January 23, 2025.

Final Fantasy XVI will tell the story of Valisthea, a fantasy world where six kingdoms live under the Mothercrystals, massive mountains made of crystal that provide for the world. The tale will focus around Dominants, humans who can summon the aforementioned Eikons into battle. The game was first revealed during the PlayStation Showcase in September 2020.

Final Fantasy XVI is not the only high-profile Final Fantasy game scheduled for 2023, as Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth--the second installment in the FFVII Remake trilogy--is currently slated for a Winter 2023 release.