Final Fantasy 15's Power Rangers-Like Outfits Launch Soon, Make You Invincible

Final Fantasy XV has no shortage of bizarre DLC items, from the infamous Nissin Cup Noodle hat to an Afrojack-inspired sword. The game's July update will bring yet another: Power Rangers-like combat suits for Noctis and his entourage.

The Magitek Exosuits will be added later this month as a free update, Square Enix announced via Twitter. Donning the suits makes your party invincible for 30 minutes. However, the suits can only be used once every 24 hours.

The original design of the Magitek Exosuits

The Magitek Exosuits were originally intended to be released as part of the game's DLC Booster Pack in February. However, the costumes were delayed due to their obvious similarity to the ones worn by the Power Rangers in the recent film. To make up for the delay, Square Enix will be offering the Magitek Exosuits for free to all players with this month's update. The publisher has said the suits would be redesigned to further differentiate them, though it hasn't shared any new images of costumes yet. You can see their original design above, however.

Last month's free update introduced the Regalia Type-D, an off-road customization option for the party's car that lets players leave the road and drive anywhere. The most recent DLC chapter for Final Fantasy XV, Episode Prompto, was also released last month. Unlike the main game, it is set in an arctic environment and follows the eponymous Prompto as he fights to discover the truth behind his origins. It also features third-person shooting and snowmobile segments. A DLC episode starring Ignis is slated to follow this holiday season.