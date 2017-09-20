Final Fantasy 15's Online Multiplayer DLC Given Release Date

Final Fantasy XV's multiplayer expansion will be available to play from October 31, Square Enix has announced. Titled Comrades, the update will allow players to "create their own avatar and join up with three friends to take on epic quests and battles."

In order to play Comrades, you'll need to own Final Fantasy XV and purchase the expansion. For those that own the season pass, Comrades will be available at no additional cost. Of course, an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription is required to play the multiplayer component of the game.

Comrades casts players as members of the Kingsglaive. If you haven't finished Final Fantasy XV you may want to skip reading this next bit. It is set after chapter 13, during which Noctis disappears for a period of time. The Kingsglaive are tasked with finding out more about his mysterious vanishing act.

This mode was tested via a closed beta in early August. It allowed players to create and customize their own avatar and take on quests with up to three others. The full version will have a greater variety of new weapons, attack patterns, sigils, quests, and more.

The next announced story-focused Final Fantasy XV DLC is Episode Ignis and is scheduled to arrive this December. A PlayStation VR fishing game called Monsters of the Deep is also on the way, while the previously announced Prompto-focused VR shooting game has been canceled.