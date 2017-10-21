Final Fantasy 15's Multiplayer Expansion Delayed To November

Final Fantasy XV's multiplayer expansion, Comrades, has been delayed. Announced via Twitter, the expansion will be going live sometime in November.

The expansion, which would allow players to make their own avatars and go questing with friends online in Eos, was originally set to launch on October 31. The delay follows a rocky start to its beta in early August, which led to second beta phase being added.

Due to final adjustments & to create the best possible experience, the online expansion #FFXVComrades will now be released in early November pic.twitter.com/0DV08nRpv8 — Final Fantasy XV (@FFXVEN) October 20, 2017

The initial beta was plagued by server issues, and the second beta was meant to fix matchmaking issues that were present in the first round of the beta. Players could make an avatar and get some quests, but couldn't get into a lobby to experience the content.

While the tweet claims the delay is for some final adjustments, we can only hope that the extra polishing time will work out all the kinks when it does finally launch. Final Fantasy XV: Comrades is not a free update. It will be available as part of the title's $25 season pass or for purchase individually.