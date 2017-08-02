Final Fantasy 15's Multiplayer Closed Beta Available To Download Now

The closed beta for Final Fantasy XV's upcoming Comrades DLC kicks off tomorrow, August 3, but players can begin preparing for it by installing it now. The beta is available to download from the PlayStation and Xbox stores, though only for PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

The Comrades expansion is a cooperative multiplayer mode for the previously single-player RPG. Players will be able to create and customize their own avatar and take on quests with up to three other players. The full version will offer a wide variety of new weapons, attack patterns, sigils, quests, and more, but only a small sampling will be available to try in the closed beta. You can read more about what content is included in the beta on the game's website.

The closed beta is scheduled to run until August 8. Only players who've purchased Final Fantasy XV's $25 Season Pass and have either a PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscriptions will be able to participate in it. Square Enix hasn't announced a release date for the full expansion, but more details about it are "forthcoming." The publisher has confirmed that a future update will give players the option to use Noctis and his friends in the mode in addition to their custom avatars.

The latest update for Final Fantasy XV rolled out earlier this week. Along with the long-awaited Magitek Exosuits, the update brought back the Moogle Chocobo Carnival, a limited-time in-game event. The carnival runs until "late September," but only those who have either the free or paid Holiday DLC packs installed will be able to access it. The next announced DLC chapter for the game, Episode Ignis, is scheduled to arrive this December.