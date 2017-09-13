Final Fantasy 15 Spinoff King's Knight Now Available For Free

The latest in Square Enix's increasingly long line of Final Fantasy XV spinoffs is now available worldwide. Players can download the mobile action-RPG King's Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon from the iTunes and Android app stores.

Wrath of the Dark Dragon is a sequel to the NES game King's Knight, which was notable for being the first title Squaresoft released as an independent company. Like the original, Wrath of the Dark Dragon is a scrolling shooter/RPG hybrid; players choose a character class and must use its unique abilities to shoot their way through vertically scrolling levels. The game also includes a multiplayer mode that allows up to four players to team up and battle through stages.

In addition to its new story and classes, Wrath of the Dark Dragon features a "formation" mechanic. In the game's multiplayer mode, players can unlock different formations by completing quests; when each character fits into the formation, the team performs summons and unleashes powerful attacks.

King's Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon is available as a free download and includes optional microtransactions. We got to speak with the game's producer at E3 this past summer and learned more about how Square Enix was reinventing its original game for mobile devices.