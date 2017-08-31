Final Fantasy 15 Now Has A Cup Noodle Hat As Free DLC, Because Why Wouldn't It

Square Enix-published games have been getting some truly amazing DLC lately, such as Nier: Automata's DLC pack that added Platinum Games and Square Enix bosses as in-game enemies. This week, Square Enix added a pretty fantastic cosmetic item to Final Fantasy XV: A noodle hat.

That's right, you can now dress Noctis up in a helmet that looks like a Cup Noodle cup, complete with all the details down to the barcode and nutritional information. Check it out in action:

Wakey wakey Noct, we don't want people thinking you've got noodles for brains!

Download the Noodle Helmet for free from the PS/Xbox Store pic.twitter.com/NhuX4Frn8W — Final Fantasy XV (@FFXVEN) August 31, 2017

It's available on Xbox One and PS4, and the best part is that it's free. You can grab it from the PlayStation Store right now, but it's not up yet on the Xbox Games Store.

The Cup Noodle helmet originally appeared in a Nissin Cup Noodle-created parody video; following requests from the public, Square Enix added it to the game in Japan in February. It was available to Japanese players who actually bought Cup Noodles.

In other FFXV news, the game got anotherawesome DLC pack today that's a tie-in with the Assassin's Creed series. It adds Assassin costumes, mini-games, and gameplay elements. Square Enix hasn't said yet if the Assassin's Creed event or the Cup Noodle helmet will be available to PC players when Final Fantasy XV launches on computers early next year.