Feature Article

Final Fantasy 15 Multiplayer Release Date; Microsoft Hunting For New Studios! - GS News Roundup

  • Feature
Comments

Comrades For Life

by on

GameSpot News is back with your regular hosts, Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd! What are they going to cover today? Only one way to find out!

Skyrim VR Headlines New PlayStation VR Bundle

Are you a die-hard Skyrim fan who can’t wait to completely immerse yourself in the world of Tamriel via the magical science of virtual reality? Well, if you also happen to own a PlayStation 4, but have yet to grab a VR headset for it, Sony have got the bundle for you!

Final Fantasy XV Comrades DLC's Release Date Announced

Are you a die-hard Final Fantasy fan who can’t wait to play the game’s upcoming multiplayer expansion pack with your die-hard Final Fantasy fan friends? Well you’re in luck, because a release date has been announced! Get all the details in today’s episode.

Microsoft Plans To Acquire More Game Studios To Increase In-House Development

Are you a die hard Xbox fa--actually lemme start again. With the Xbox One X’s release, theres news that Microsoft is planning to expand its roster of in-house developers to bring more software to the platform. Xbox boss Phil Spencer spoke to Bloomberg recently, and his comments seemingly point to the Xbox’s direction moving forward.

That’s all for GameSpot News today, be sure to come back tomorrow and chat with us about the day’s video game events!

