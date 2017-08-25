Final Fantasy 15 Dev Won't Censor Nude Mods, Leaving Them Up To "Moral Sense" Of Players

Final Fantasy XV is coming to PC next year, and, as with any PC game, players will want to mod it. Of course, not all mods are rated PG--there'll almost inevitably be mods that, say, remove the clothes of the characters. However, Square Enix has stated that it won't limit or censor nude mods, opting instead to give players as much freedom as possible.

In the view of director Hajime Tabata, these mods aren't ideal nor desired, but it's worse to restrict the mod scene. As a result, he and Square Enix will leave mods up to the discretion of players. "What's stronger in my mind is the fact that I don't want to limit people too much," Tabata told PCGamesN. "This is part of the culture of gaming these days. These people--it's a thing they've bought, it's their game now."

"I don't think it's a good thing, but we're going to leave it to the moral sense of all the players out there," he continued. "I basically want, as a principle, to give as much freedom and as little limitations on it as possible."

The PC version of FFXV doesn't have a specific release date yet; Square has only stated that it'll launch sometime in early 2018. It'll support a bunch of enhanced graphics features, such as native 4K resolution and Nvidia Hairworks (so that the characters' hair looks better).