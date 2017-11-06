Final Fantasy 15 Comrades DLC Release Date Announced

Following a delay that pushed it out of October, Final Fantasy XV's online multiplayer expansion, Comrades, is nearly here. Square Enix has provided a new release date for the DLC, and it's out in just over a week.

Comrades launches for PS4 and Xbox One on November 15, Square Enix has announced. That's about two weeks than previously planned, as Square Enix originally had scheduled it to come out on October 31. However, Comrades was delayed for some exceedingly vague reasons--the developer said it was "due to final adjustments and to create the best possible experience."

The DLC requires the base game and allows you to create a character and join up with three other players online to complete quests. A pair of beta tests took place back in August; the first one was plagued by server issues, and the second was meant to fix matchmaking issues that were present in the first.

Comrades is premium DLC that is sold on its own or as part of the $25 season pass. It's not the last DLC for the game, as the single-player Episode Ignis releases in December. A VR spin-off, Monster of the Deep, is coming to PSVR on November 21.