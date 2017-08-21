Final Fantasy 15 Coming To PC With 2018 Release Date, According To Leak

It seems Final Fantasy XV will come to PC next year. The RPG was previously only available on PS4 and Xbox One, but a leaked trailer indicates the game will come to PC in "early 2018."

The trailer, which you can see below, apparently comes from an Nvidia presentation, and hence highlights many of the technical effects the PC version will have. These include "4K high-resolution textures," "high quality ambient occlusion," and--the best of the bunch--"advanced hair simulation."

No official announcement has yet been made regarding Final Fantasy XV on PC. GameSpot has contacted publisher Square Enix for comment.

It's unclear whether the PC edition will include the game's upcoming Comrades expansion, which recently got a second beta test. A rough start to the first trial meant Square Enix held a second one last week. At the start of the first test, server issues made it difficult to do much more than create a character and walk around a small patch of land.

Comrades is a cooperative multiplayer expansion for Final Fantasy XV, which until now had been single-player-only. Players create a character of their own to take online and partner with other players to explore the world and complete quests. No release date has yet been set for Comrades.

Final Fantasy launched for PS4 and Xbox One last November. Our critic, Peter Brown, called the JRPG "a fascinating game," and he awarded it an 8/10. For more, take a look at our full Final Fantasy XV review.