Final Fantasy 14's Moonfire Faire Event Begins Next Week

The next Final Fantasy XIV event is set to begin soon. Square Enix has announced that the game's annual summer festival, the Moonfire Faire, will return next week, on August 8.

The event kicks off at 1 AM PT/4 AM ET and is scheduled to run until August 26. Like previous years, it gives players a chance to snag some exclusive summer-themed gear. This time, players will be able to acquire the following equipment and items:

Faire Joi (body armor)

Faire Kohakama (leg armor)

Faire Zori (boots)

Evercold Shaved Ice (tabletop item)

Moonfire Faire (wall-mounted item)

Hyper Rainbow Z (Orchestrion roll)

Players will also have a chance to purchase some items from previous Moonfire Faires at the festival's different vendors. Those who'd like to take part in the event can learn how by speaking to Mayaru Moyaru in the Upper Decks of Limsa Lominsa.

Final Fantasy XIV continues to be one of Square Enix's major titles. Its more recent expansion, Stormblood, launched in June and helped increase the company's MMO net sales to 9.3 billion yen for the quarter, despite the fact the game's servers were subjected to a series of DDoS attacks. Final Fantasy XIV's director, Naoki Yoshida, has expressed interest in bringing the MMORPG to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, but on the condition that each company allows for cross-platform play.