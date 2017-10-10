Final Fantasy 14 Update Out Now, Here's What It Adds

If you've been wanting an excuse to jump back into Final Fantasy XIV, today's a good day. The game's latest patch, The Legend Returns, is available now, and it adds a substantial amount of new content.

The patch's most significant addition is a new sequence of quests that extends FFXIV's main story. Square Enix has done a good job of expanding on the narratives of the main characters long after the game's release, and these quests continue the trend, following Lyse after the liberation of Ala Mhigo.

The 4.1 update also adds a big new alliance raid, called Return to Ivalice, which involves an airship, the land of Ivalice, and some cool-looking creatures. Further, the patch comes with The Drowned City of Skalla dungeon.

There's also now player housing in Shirogane, and any player could relocate their current housing to the new location. However, housing plots were extremely limited, with only 720 spots per server opened up. That meant that the best housing plots were taken almost immediately upon the update going live.

You can check out some scenes from the update in the trailer above. This is the latest major content update since the game's big expansion, Stormblood, was released in June.