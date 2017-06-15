Final Fantasy 14 Patch Notes Released Ahead Of Mammoth Update And New Expansion

We're just a few days away from the official launch of Final Fantasy XIV's next expansion Stormblood and with it comes a major patch that will update and add to many parts of the PlayStation 4 and PC game.

Stormblood is officially out on June 20, but anyone who pre-orders the game will get early access, scheduled to begin tomorrow, June 16, at 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 10 AM BST. Square Enix says that's why these patch notes are out now, and they show there are major updates coming to areas in the game, quests, jobs, and more. Check out just some of the patch notes below.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.0

New Areas added: Rhalgr's Reach Kugane

New Field Areas added: The Fringes The Peaks The Ruby Sea Yanxia The Azim Steppe

New City and Field Aetherytes have been added

A Mini-Aetheryte for Sapphire Avenue Exchange has been added in Ul'dah

The experience point reward for unlocking maps has been increased

New main scenario quests have been added

New side quests have been added

NPCs associated with the quests "Can't Do It Without You" and "True U" have been changed

New job quests have been added

Secondary class requirement for unlocking jobs has been removed

New class quests have been added

The rewards for main scenario and job quests have been adjusted, and the EXP awarded for completing these quests has been increased

EXP awarded upon completing Moogle beast tribe quests with a class or job at level 60 or higher has been significantly reduced

New tradecraft and fieldcraft leves have been added to the new areas

When playing as a class over level 60, rewards for tradecraft leves and fishing fieldcraft leves below level 60 will be greatly reduced.

The locations of gathering points for the botanist guildleve Maple Stories have been adjusted

EXP awarded upon completing botanist and miner fieldcraft leves has been increased

New FATEs have been added

FATE difficulty has been adjusted

Certain large scale FATEs will no longer require level sync to participate

The time limit for the FATEs Long Live The Coeurl and Coeurls Chase Boys has been increased from 15 to 30 minutes

There are many other updates in the new patch as well, and you can get a look on Final Fantasy XIV's website. There are even more patch details due out tonight at 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET / 3 AM BST.

Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood promises to reinvent the game for beginners. It will introduce tons of content like new dungeons, raids, and new jobs (Red Mage and Samurai), and implement some major changes to gameplay mechanics. Stormblood also marks the end of PS3 support for the game. Any PS3 players can still take advantage of a free upgrade to the PS4 version until December 31.

Check out our full coverage of the game including preview videos of the two new jobs. You can also head over to GameSpot's E3 hub for all the news and features, including a look at an upcoming Final Fantasy VR game called Monsters of the Deep that has you fishing for terrifying sea creatures.