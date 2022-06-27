Final Fantasy 14 Moko Grass Guide: Where To Get It, Crafting Recipes, And More

Final Fantasy 14 is chock full of different crafting and harvesting disciplines, called Disciples of the Hand and Disciples of the Land, which span classes like the Botanist and the Weaver to name a few. Not to mention, there are a ton of unique crafting materials to discover across Hydaelyn. Many of these different disciplines feed into one another, at least in the sense that certain materials used by one discipline might only be obtained by a member of another discipline. Moko Grass is a loose example of one such crafting material.

Everyone starts somewhere, including the Weaver, who relies on a crafting material called Moko Grass for many of its early ventures into the world of sewing apparel and crafting other cloth-based goods and furnishings. Though it can be purchased by NPCs in starter cities, many rarer and higher-level materials can't be. And this is broadly how the ecosystem of Final Fantasy 14’s crafting and harvesting classes support each other. If you’re unsure what Moko Grass is or how to get it, you’ve come to the right place; this short guide explains everything you need to know about Moko Grass.

Moko Grass item description

Every item in Final Fantasy 14 has a unique description. Moko Grass is described as “A common grass found growing throughout Aldenard. From its stalks, hempen yarn is created.”

Moko Grass is designated as a Crafting Material and can be sold to merchants for one gil per unit.

How to gather Moko Grass

Moko Grass is harvestable in small quantities, and can only be found as a natural resource in one area near the infamous Waking Sands location, central to the main story questline for Disciple of War and Disciple of Magic characters. But before you can gather Moko Grass from the resource node, you’ll need to become a Botanist by traveling to the Botanist’s Guild in Gridania. Then you’ll level up your Botanist class to level 11 at the very least.

The single location where Moko Grass is harvestable is in Western Thanalan, near Horizon. If you step immediately out of the southern gates of the town, you might see a level 15 Lush Vegetation Patch spawn in the brush. If it’s been harvested recently, it may take a minute or two to respawn.

Where to buy Moko Grass

Fortunately, Moko Grass is way easier to purchase from an NPC than it is to harvest in the wild. Several merchants in the major starting cities will sell you Moko Grass at two gil per unit, making it inexpensive as well. The following merchants can be found in the following locations:

Engerrand - Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:8.6 Y:11.8)

O'rhoyod - Old Gridania (X:14.4 Y:8.9)

Fridurih - Ul'dah - Steps of Thal (X:13.7 Y:9.5)

Gigima - Ul'dah - Steps of Thal (X:13.9 Y:13.1)

Pasdevillet - The Pillars (X:7.3 Y:10.6)

Quests that grant Moko Grass

There is only one quest that rewards Moko Grass, and it is the first quest acquired by the Weaver at level one, called My First Needle. Upon completing the quest, you are rewarded 40 units of Moko Grass so you can immediately begin crafting.

Recipes that use Moko Grass

Moko Grass is currently used in just four recipes: Hempen Yarn, Hempen Work Gloves, Hempen Acton, and Blank Grade 1 Orchestrion Roll.

Hempen Yarn is the primary building block for a much grander array of recipes across various disciplines. It’s used in the creation of armor and weapons for low-level Archers, Conjurers, and Arcanists.

How to become a Weaver

Becoming a Weaver is possible once you’ve leveled a Disciple of War or Disciple of Magic class up to level 10. After that, you can begin the quest Way of the Weaver by speaking to Maronne in Ul’dah - Steps of Thal, at the coordinates (X: 13.9 Y: 13.2).