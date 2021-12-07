Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker Has Once Again Broken Its Steam Player Count

Final Fantasy XIV Online set a new concurrent player record on Steam over the last weekend, reaching a peak of 95,150 players according to SteamDB. That number has demolished the game's previous peak record of 67,148 players from back in July 2021 and is even more impressive when you factor in that it accounts for only a single part of the PC platform that the game is available on.

Final Fantasy XIV can also be played through Square Enix's own dedicated store, and there are legions of players who adventure across the land of Eorzea on PS4 and PS5. Besides the general influx of players that come with the launch of a new expansion, Final Fantasy 14 has seen numbers of World of Warcraft players flocking to its digital shores, while popular streamers such as Asmongold jumped ship and brought a whole new audience with them.

While the numbers have been high for Endwalker's launch, they have brought several issues with them that Square Enix was aware of and apologized for in advance. Thousands of players have been doomed to a waiting room purgatory whenever they attempt to log in, while disconnects from the game have become a common problem due to the servers being overloaded.

To make up for the problems, all Final Fantasy XIV players who own the Endwalker expansion and have an active subscription will receive seven days of free game time as compensation.